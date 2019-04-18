Broncos add a pair of tryout players

Getty Images

Since they have a new coach, the Broncos were able to start their offseason program, and have a minicamp earlier as well.

And from that minicamp, they found some new Broncos.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel and cornerback Trey Johnson, who were there on a tryout basis.

Brendel went to camp with the Cowboys in 2016, and ended up with the Dolphins. He started three games for the Dolphins last year between stints on injured reserve.

Johnson was in camp last year with the Steelers but spent the year on injured reserve. He ran at a 4.33-second 40 at his Villanova Pro Day before last year’s draft.