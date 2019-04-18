Browns G.M. unmoved by Duke Johnson trade request

Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson wants to be traded.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey doesn’t care.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Dorsey said Thursday that Johnon’s request doesn’t change anything, and that: “He’s a member of this organization moving forward.”

Dorsey also said that new coach Freddie Kitchens views Johnson as a vital part of the offense.

That won’t be good news to Johnson, who is likely looking at the writing on the wall.

The Browns extended his contract less than a year ago, but they have also stacked assets at the position. They already had Nick Chubb in place as a bell cow back, and then signed Kareem Hunt, who will be suspended for eight games.

Whether they just want to hang onto Johnson as insurance until Hunt comes back, or whether they haven’t gotten a sufficient offer yet, Dorsey seems prepared to dig in on this one for now.

Johnson didn’t show up for the start of voluntary workouts, and Dorsey said that he hasn’t been there yet. But he still hopes Johnson will show up for this weekend’s voluntary minicamp.