Cardinals release new hype video that includes Josh Rosen

Getty Images

Several teams greeted Wednesday night’s schedule release with creative hype videos meant to drum up interest in the 2019 season.

The Cardinals’ video drew attention for what it didn’t include. The video featured shots of several members of the team, including Larry Fitzgerald, Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson, but it did not include any shots of quarterback Josh Rosen.

With the whole football world waiting to see if the Cardinals pick Kyler Murray with the first overall pick next week, the absence of Rosen in a video hyping the 2019 season was seen as a sign that Rosen may be on the way out.

Thursday brought a new version of the video. Rosen is now featured at multiple points and is shown throwing a touchdown in one of the clips that Arizona hopes will get blood pumping about the year to come.

The new cut doesn’t feature any confirmation of the team’s plans, which may not be coming until next Thursday night from Nashville under any circumstances. It does confirm that the team is well aware that the eyes of the football world will be locked on them until that pick is made.