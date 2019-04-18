Chargers have six-week gap between “home” games

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will go six weeks between games held at their home stadium this fall.

The Chargers host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 3 and do not return home to Dignity Health Sports Park until a Dec. 15 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s a 42-day gap between games at home for the Chargers.

The team does play a “home” game during that span as they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on Nov. 18. But between true home games, the Chargers play games on the road in Oakland, Denver, Jacksonville and Mexico City will a bye week thrown in as well following the Chiefs game.

The six-week gap between games is not the most significant of the season though as the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each go seven weeks between games on their home turf.