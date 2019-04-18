Damion Square visits Titans

Getty Images

With the draft a week away, much of the attention focused on the NFL is on that event but there are still veteran free agents looking for places to play in 2019.

Defensive tackle Damion Square is one of those players and Field Yates of ESPN reports that he had a visit with the Titans.

Square joined the Chargers in November 2014 and was with them through the end of the 2018 season. He appeared in every game the last two seasons and made 11 starts in 2018. Square finished the season with 31 tackles and three sacks.

The Titans have Jurrell Casey, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson and Darius Kilgo back from last year’s defensive line group while Bennie Logan remains unsigned after hitting free agency last month.