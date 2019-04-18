Dave Gettleman on Josh Rosen interest: Not going there

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was hired late in 2017 and he was asked about the team’s plans at the quarterback position at his first press conference after taking the job.

It’s been a major topic in just about every other press availability Gettleman has held as well and nothing changed at the team’s facility on Thursday. The Giants own two first-round picks and there’s great interest in whether one of them will be used on a quarterback.

An alternative that’s been floated over the last couple of months is that the Giants could trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who said this week that he isn’t sure what will happen. As you’d expect, Gettleman wasn’t delving into a question about whether the team has had any conversations with Arizona about Rosen.

“Not going there,” Gettleman said.

Gettleman was willing to say that there are some “pretty good” quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, but reiterated the company line about Eli Manning having plenty left in the tank and said that the team’s priority is selecting the best players regardless of what position they play.