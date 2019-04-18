DeForest Buckner looks forward to welcoming another pass rusher

Getty Images

The 49ers made a move for a pass rusher earlier this offseason when they swung a trade with the Chiefs to acquire Dee Ford and that move sat well with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner said Ford has “the quickest first step in the game” and noted how his presence helped create opportunities for Chris Jones to rack up 15.5 sacks for the Chiefs last season. Buckner’s also been paying attention to pre-draft chatter and knows there’s a good chance that another new pass rusher will be joining the team next week.

Buckner’s eligible for a new contract, but said this week that he’s not sweating about that and it doesn’t sound like he’s sweating about the possibility of a new addition impacting what kind of deal the 49ers might offer him.

“It could be Quinnen Williams, Josh Allen, Nick Bosa — all of those guys could pass rush,” Buckner said, via TheAthletic.com. “The more pass rushers you have, the better.”

The 49ers gave up more touchdown passes than all but one team last year and they were last in the league in interceptions. A thornier pass rush should help them improve on both fronts and they’ll hope that carries over to the standings after four straight losing seasons.