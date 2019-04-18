Dolphins picking up Laremy Tunsil’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost their starting right tackle in free agency, but their left tackle is at least another year away from the chance.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on Laremy Tunsil‘s rookie deal.

The former first-rounder will make $10 million in 2020, an amount that’s guaranteed for injury.

Generally, if a team is willing to pick up that option they’re thinking about a long-term deal for the player, and Tunsil’s the kind of player they’d like to have around at the time when they have a quarterback of the future.