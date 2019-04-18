Dwayne Haskins going bowling on draft day

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is the only one of the top-four quarterback prospects not attending the draft. His decision has nothing to do with recent speculation his draft stock is dropping, the Ohio State quarterback said.

Haskins’ father, Dwayne Haskins Sr., told Sports Illustrated the quarterback never considered the NFL’s offer.

The family will host a draft party at a bowling alley near their home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with 300 people expected.

“It has always been his dream to do a draft party,” Haskins Sr. told the magazine. “We were never going to [go to Nashville], this has always been something that we’ve planned.”

Baker Mayfield did not attend the draft last year when the Browns made him the No. 1 overall choice. Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall choice in 2017, also chose to stay home and have a draft day party.

Most of the top prospects will travel to Nashville for draft night, with 23 players expected. Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, Mississippi State defensive end Jeffery Simmons, and North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury are others who won’t attend.