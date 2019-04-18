Dwayne Haskins on draft projections: I can’t look at that stuff

Getty Images

We know that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will find out where he will begin his NFL career next week, but the question of when exactly he’ll find out remains an open one.

There is an entire industry devoted to predicting when Haskins will come off the board and recent chatter has pegged Haskins as slipping behind the likes of Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones in the quarterback pecking order. Haskins won’t be in Nashville to sit in the green room until he finds out if that’s the case, but told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that it’s not because he’s been obsessing over his spot in the draft order.

“I can’t look at that stuff. It drives me crazy,” Haskins said. “But the biggest thing is, I just got to control what I can control and keep getting better every day, and I feel like I can be a Hall of Fame quarterback and win a whole bunch of Super Bowls. … But I have room to grow and I’m just going to continue getting better and not necessarily worry about what guys are ranked ahead of me or what guys are ranked behind me, because I’m going to be one of the best. So that’s all I’m focused on right now.”

Haskins has spent time with teams like the Broncos and Giants that would likely start him out as the No. 2 quarterback and Haskins said he’s “more than willing” to begin his push toward NFL success.