Falcons’ schedule video trolls Saints over bad call in NFC title game

Getty Images

Plenty of teams spent plenty of time putting together excellent schedule-release videos. The Falcons’ excellent effort contains a not-so-subtle slap at the misfortune experienced in January by their biggest rival.

In a segment that mimics the opening animation from HBO’s Game of Thrones, the Falcons take the viewer through the various cities where the team’s games will be played. For the Thanksgiving night home game against the Saints, a New Orleans-style jazz band can be seen marching toward the Falcons’ stadium.

Suddenly, a ram runs into the screen and wipes out a saxophone player. And then an official steps over and makes the incomplete pass gesture.

That game will be televised by NBC, putting these two teams on the field against each other for the second straight year in prime time on Thanksgiving.