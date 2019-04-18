Falcons send contingent to West Point to learn leadership, teamwork

AP

A group of Falcons players, coaches and front office executives visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point earlier this month. The group, which included Ricardo Allen, Grady Jarrett, Alex Mack, Steven Means, Keanu Neal and seven other players, spent two days learning, practicing and strengthening leadership qualities.

According to the team, the Falcons also worked with “cadets, active-duty soldiers, and West Point leadership to learn the ideals of what teamwork means.”

“West Point has been the best leadership laboratory ever to help develop and go through failures,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via quotes from the team. “The cadets, they fail a lot — not in the classroom, but they put them in tough scenarios where they have to battle back and show resiliency.”

Players hiked “Trail of the Fallen” at the end of the first day. The trail features a large mound of stones carried up and placed on the top of Timp-Torne Mountain in memory of soldiers who died in military conflicts.

“Trail of the Fallen was a really cool experience,” Mack said. “We had to carry a large stone amongst your team up a decent-sized hill, and it was about shared hardship and working together, passing around this burden together of this stone and at the top was this giant pile of rocks that you got to contribute to and feel like you belonged.”

Starting quarterback Matt Ryan was not among the group, but backup Matt Schaub was.