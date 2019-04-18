Falcons won’t play outdoors until November 17

Getty Images

The Falcons can plan for a comfortable start to the season.

Atlanta’s schedule starts with nothing but indoor stadiums: Four home games, and five road games against teams that play indoors: at Minnesota, at Indianapolis, at Houston, at Arizona and at New Orleans.

The Falcons don’t play outdoors until they head to Carolina on November 17.

It’s possible that the roof will be open for some of those games against dome teams, but teams with retractable roofs only keep the roof open if the weather is nice. The Falcons can count on not having to deal with the elements for a very long stretch of the season. Matt Ryan has to feel good about that.