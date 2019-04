Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Geneo Grissom visited the Lions on Thursday, Howard Balzer reports.

Grissom, 26, spent most of the past four seasons with the Patriots. The Colts signed him before the postseason, and he played in both of the team’s playoff games.

Grissom has appeared in 38 games in his career, making nine tackles and one sack.

The Patriots made him a third-round choice in 2015.