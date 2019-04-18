Jeff Fisher denies report that he’ll be head coach of XFL Houston franchise

Getty Images

The XFL still has two coaching vacancies, in L.A. and Houston. One man who has coached in both cities has been linked to one of the jobs, even though he disputes the report.

Earlier this afternoon, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported that he’s “hearing” that Jeff Fisher is “in line” to be the coach of the Houston XFL team. Fisher took to Twitter to call the report “false news,” and suggested that La Canfora get “better sources.”

Fisher would be a great choice, but he’s possibly still holding out hope of getting back to the NFL. If he takes a job with the XFL, that would be kind of hard to do.

His first NFL coaching job came in Houston, with the Oilers. Fisher coached the Oilers/Titans from 1994 through 2010, and he then coached the Rams from 2012 into 2016.

Bob Stoops will coach the Dallas franchise, Pep Hamilton will coach in Washington. Jim Zorn leads the team in Seattle, Marc Trestman will coach the Tampa team, Kevin Gilbride has the New York franchise and, most recently, the XFL named Jonathan Hayes the head coach of the St. Louis team.