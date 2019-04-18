Joe Flacco: Familiarity with offense has made transition easy

AP

Joe Flacco‘s first regular season game as a member of the Broncos will come in Oakland on the first Monday night of the 2019 season, so we now know when we’ll get the first full-speed look at Flacco in his new offense.

Flacco has a little over four months to continue getting comfortable in that offense, but his comments this week suggest it won’t take him long to feel at home. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello worked for Mike and Kyle Shanahan and so did Gary Kubiak, who was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore when Flacco had a strong season in 2015.

“I think terminology-wise, I’m familiar with a lot,” Flacco said. “That’s kind of made the transition easy. I think the play-pass stuff, there is a lot of stuff that I’m familiar with. I think some of the drop-back game’s a little different, but, overall, I would say there is a pretty good amount of familiarity with it.”

Scangarello cited that year with Kubiak as an important part of the evaluation process for how things would work with Flacco and said that Flacco is a “perfect fit” for what the team is looking to do offensively in 2019 as a result.