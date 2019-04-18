Josh Rosen breaks silence, confirms his uncertain status

Getty Images

When the Cardinals launched their offseason workouts last week, they didn’t make quarterback Josh Rosen available to the media. Rosen has since made himself available to one media outlet.

In an interview with SI TV, the would-be franchise quarterback addresses his uncertain status with the franchise.

The full video is trapped behind a paywall, but a clip from the interview includes some thoughts regarding the extent to which he has been left to wonder what will happen next, along with the rest of us.

“I definitely understand the situation,” Rosen said. “I mean, it’s annoying but, like, it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely the higher-ups and their decisions. . . . Whatever decisions are made, it’s my duty to prove them right if they keep me, and prove them wrong if they ship me off.”

The fact that no one knows, including Rosen, whether he’ll be shipped off only one week before the draft serves only to bolster the possibility that the Cardinals will use the first overall pick on quarterback Kyler Murray. If the Cardinals end up not drafting Murray and keeping Rosen, the team will have plenty of work to do to undo the weeks during which Rosen’s status was undermined by the uncertainty.

If/when Rosen is shipped off, he’ll probably be more candid than he has been. And he probably won’t be as diplomatic.