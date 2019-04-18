Kalen Ballage plans to compete with Kenyan Drake for starting job

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake is the favorite to win the Dolphins’ starting running back job with the departure of Frank Gore, who started 14 games and led the team in rushing last season.

But Kalen Ballage isn’t conceding the job.

“I’m a competitor. That’s what I do; that’s who I am,” Ballage said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It doesn’t really matter who has the most playing time in the past or anything like that. I’m going forward and ready to do my thing.”

The departures of Gore to Buffalo and Brandon Bolden to New England have left a devoid of experience at the position.

Drake, a third-round pick in 2016, is the veteran of the group now. The Dolphins made Ballage a fourth-round choice last year.

In 12 games, Ballage had 36 rushes for 191 yards and a touchdown, while catching nine passes for 56 yards. That includes a 75-yard run against the Vikings in Week 15.

He expects more chances this season.

“Obviously I’m not a guy that’s ever satisfied, really,” Ballage said. “I always want more out of everything, so there were some things that I could have done better. I’ll have a chance to make it right this season.”