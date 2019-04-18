Kareem Jackson working at safety for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos were short on cornerbacks at this week’s voluntary minicamp.

Chris Harris is absent while trying to land a new contract, Bryce Callahan is recovering from foot surgery and Isaac Yiadom is recovering from shoulder surgery, but practicing without those players didn’t lead Denver to put free agent acquisition Kareem Jackson at cornerback for this week’s workouts.

Jackson worked at safety, which was something that head coach Vic Fangio suggested could be the case when Jackson signed with the team in March. Fangio said on Thursday that the decision to use Jackson there was because he’s spent almost all of his career as a cornerback.

“For the reason that there’s more to learn at safety than there is at corner,” Fangio said, via KUSA. “He’s played much more corner in his career, so I wanted him to get more work in this camp — all of his work — at the safety position, to feel comfortable there.”

Jackson’s spot in the secondary once all hands are on deck will likely be more telling about the team’s overall plans for how to make the best use of a new piece on their defense.