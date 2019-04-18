Kyle Rudolph says he’s still in his prime

Getty Images

There were legitimate questions this offseason about whether Kyle Rudolph was going to be a part of the Vikings’ future.

But not only is the veteran tight end still there, he declared himself to be in his prime.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Rudolph sent a message with his wardrobe, walking into the offseason program wearing a sweatshirt which read “Lots of game left.”

“When you’ve played a lot of football in this league and your name’s been around a long time, everyone just assumes you’re in your mid-30s and on your way out,” Rudolph said. “That’s not the case with me. I feel like I’m just now starting to get into the prime of my career. I was at the Masters this weekend, so I’ll use a golf analogy: I feel like I haven’t hit the back nine yet. I still feel like I have a lot of football left and, as the sweatshirt said, a lot of game left.”

Rudolph turns 30 this season, and is entering the final year of his contract. While his $7.625 million cap number created reasonable suspicion about his future, there has been no word from the team on a restructured deal or an extension in the works.

“I would love to help our cap situation,” Rudolph said. “But that’s out of my control. That’s between Rick [Spielman], Rob [Brzezinski] and my agent.”

“I’m just trying to find out where I fit in.”

He’s still one of the most productive players at his position, and hasn’t missed a game since 2014. Coupled with new play-caller Gary Kubiak coming on board, he could be hitting his prime at just the right time.