Kyler Murray can become fifth Oklahoma player drafted first overall

If the Cardinals pick Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick in next week’s NFL draft, he’ll be the fifth player from Oklahoma to go first overall, giving the Sooners a share of the all-time record.

Three different schools are tied for the most first overall picks, with five apiece.

Auburn had Cam Newton in 2011, Aundray Bruce in 1988, Bo Jackson in 1986, Tucker Frederickson in 1965 and Ken Rice in 1961.

Notre Dame had Walt Patulski in 1972, Paul Hornung in 1957, Leon Hart in 1950, Frank Dancewicz in 1946 and Angelo Bertelli in 1944.

USC had Carson Palmer in 2003, Keyshawn Johnson in 1996, Ricky Bell in 1977, O.J. Simpson in 1969 and Ron Yary in 1968.

If Murray goes first overall, he’d join fellow Sooners Baker Mayfield in 2018, Sam Bradford in 2010, Billy Sims in 1980 and Lee Roy Selmon in 1976.