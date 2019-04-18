Matthew Stafford’s absence hasn’t changed Lions’ plans

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford remains with his wife, Kelly, who is recovering from brain surgery. The Lions aren’t saying when the quarterback might arrive at the offseason program, but his absence won’t affect their draft day plans.

“Nope,” Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said Thursday at his annual pre-draft news conference, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall choice in 2009, has four years remaining on the contract extension he signed two years ago. He has started every game since 2011.

Quinn has stayed in regular contact with Stafford.

“I would say that my prayers and the organization’s prayers are with him and his family and Kelly’s situation,” Quinn said. “He kind of wants to keep everything private, so I’m going to kind of leave it at that. I don’t want to avoid your question, I just want to — he’s asked us to kind of keep everything private.”

While the Lions aren’t in the first-round quarterback market, Quinn said he expects “probably could be two” drafted in the top seven before the Lions go on the clock at No. 8. That would help the Lions by pushing players at other positions down.