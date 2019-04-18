NFL has no comment on Tom Coughlin’s comments about workout absences

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
For the most part, NFL coaches and executives respect the bright-line rules regarding offseason workouts. One of the exceptions continues to be Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Said Coughlin regarding players who chose not to attend voluntary workouts: “We’re close to 100 percent attendance — and quite frankly all of our players should be here.”

The NFL declined to comment on Coughlin’s comments. But maybe nothing more needs to be said, given the plain language of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

From Article 21, Section 5(a): “No Club official may indicate to a player that the Club’s offseason workout program or classroom instruction is not voluntary”

“All our players should be here” represents an in-plain-sight indication that the sessions aren’t voluntary.

The NFL Players Association has yet to respond to a request for comment on the matter. In 2017, the union pushed back twice against aggressive efforts by Coughlin to skirt the rules, from requiring players to submit to physicals to attempting to start the offseason program earlier than allowed.

This time around, Coughlin has handed the NFLPA a smoking-gun violation of the rules. Given a history of tension that dates back more than a decade, it will be a surprise if the union doesn’t try to take action against Coughlin’s decision to do a cannonball across a bright line.

  3. iplaywheniwannaplay says:
    April 18, 2019 at 12:58 pm
    The dude just doesn’t get it does he?

    ——————————-

    Remember the plantation mentality comments from a few years back? This is what that looks like. Get in here and work, don’t care if it’s voluntary or not or whether you’ve collectively negotiated the right to have this choice.

  4. ‘“All our players should be here” represents an in-plain-sight indication that the sessions aren’t voluntary.’

    No, ‘All of our players must (or have or are required) to be here would be an in-plain-sight smoking gun. All of our platers ‘should’ be here could easily be passed off to a “Given the way last season went all of our players should be here” outlook.

  5. True statement. Players have to right not to go that’s true. I don’t think anybody would disagree that being there helps the team. So for the best team everybody should be there. Stupid rule not stupid comment.

  6. So…what exactly did he say that is bad? He said the players should be there. The players should. Now, if he sits players or tries to fine players or punishes the players in anyway for not showing up, well, then you have an argument. As for him just saying that the players should be there? Slow day in the news cycle?

  7. Unless their is punishment issued to players who do not attend, the workouts are still voluntary.

  8. They should make them OPTIONAL for players with 3 or less years only. Anyone over 3 years should be banned. I would say eliminate them all together but the coaches and GMs would whine that the young players want to better themselves.

  9. He is right, they “should” be there. He didn’t say they were close to 100% because the players “have” to be there. He also didn’t indicate any sorts of punishment for those that “should” be there, but aren’t.

  12. After their performance last year he is right, all players should be there so they might actually be a good team rather than a bad team. Should is not the same as must.

  13. No, there’s a difference between “should” and “have to be”. Based on the way the Jags played last year, he’s right. Everyone of those players “should” be there working to get better. But some aren’t, because they don’t “have to be”. See how that works?

  15. Sounds to me that he wants his players there because they didn’t exactly tear up the league last year. His comment is absolutely not an indication that the workouts are not voluntary. Coughlin is a no nonsense guy and, with the CBA cutting practice time and hitting, it makes sense that he would think all his players should be getting as much practice time as possible.

  19. It really appears that PFT is trying to stir the pot here and create controversy where there is none. “Quite frankly, all our players should be here” is an opinion, not a directive.

  20. TC is simply pointing out the obvious… Teams want to see dedication by their players. Especially with the discipline issues, lack of effort, absence of commitment, and nonsense that occurred in Jacksonville last year. You’d think that the players would want to prove that 2 seasons ago wasn’t a fluke.

  22. Eh, feeling that players should be there could also be interpreted as saying that “If they cared, they should be here.” Which might be a case to say that Coughlin is an A hole, but I don’t think he made any direct statement that there’s any mandatory attendance.

    I would also be OK with him saying: “Guys fighting for jobs get a leg up for being here.” “NFL is a no guarantee league, if you can’t guarantee me effort I can’t guarantee you a roster spot.” things like that.

    What is he supposed to say? “I don’t care who shows up. You are all even lucky that I showed up.”

    Leave the old man alone.

  23. Like it or not; there are rules and there are consequences of breaking rules. For instance, Kraft’s prostitution arrest, scum bucket Sean Peyton getting suspended for a season, etc…

  24. He said “should be here” — not “have to be here” or “must be here.” The last two would be an “in-plain-sight indication that the sessions aren’t voluntary.” What he actually said isn’t.

  25. iplaywheniwannaplay says:
    April 18, 2019 at 12:58 pm
    The dude just doesn’t get it does he?

    He beat the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl, what doesn’t he get?
    It doesn’t bother me at all that Jalen and Telvin aren’t at these workouts, but Coughlin gets it.

  27. It would help if the media stopped reporting on who does and who does not attend voluntary workouts like it’s some kind of compelling event. The press regarding Brady missing last year was insane and then everyone had to relent after he won the Super Bowl. Then it was top news again this year. When someone skips a mandatory workout, then it’s news.

