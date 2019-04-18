NFLPA president: Voluntary means voluntary

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT
Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin say that all players should be present for voluntary offseason workouts. The president of the NFL Players Association says that voluntary doesn’t mean what Coughlin apparently thinks it means.

“Our CBA definition of voluntary is the same as the actual definition of voluntary,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said in a statement issued to PFT,” and prohibits anyone from threatening players to participate in voluntary workouts. This is precisely the reason players negotiated strict work rules and bright lines when it comes to offseason activities. We know, from experience, that not all coaches and executives will adhere to them and we always pursue any violations to protect our rules.”

This implies that Coughlin’s bright-line violation will be pursued, through the proper channels. The question at this point isn’t whether a violation happened but what the appropriate sanction should be.

That also could be said for the Broncos’ decision to cut defensive back Craig Mager, whose only apparent sin seems to be that he hasn’t shown up for offseason workouts due to personal reasons, including the bonus minicamp that the Broncos may conduct in connection with the fact that they have a new coach.

On one hand, the Broncos want someone to participate in the workouts, and Mager is taking a roster spot that could go to someone who will voluntary do so. On the other hand, all players have a right to skip voluntary workouts, from Player No. 1 to Player No. 90 on the offseason roster.

10 responses to “NFLPA president: Voluntary means voluntary

  1. The NFLPA is so full of baloney. If they really gave a damn about the players they’d fight the owners about playing Thursday night games and playing games in Europe.
    I have yet to hear any player say they like playing games on Thursday nights, but I’ve heard plenty of them say they hate it because of the demands it puts on them physically. I’ve also heard some players say they don’t like traveling to Europe to play games for the same reason.

  2. It’s interesting to see all the articles from the media about what Coughlin saying all players should show. But yet, when a player DOESN’T show, the media makes a big deal about that as well. SMH

  3. Can’t we all just relax? Leave Tom “Get off my lawn” Coughlin alone…we all know he is wound tight like the inside of a baseball.

  5. Need to look no further to understand why player contracts are barely worth the paper they are written on. While the small % of large dollar contracts of star players aren’t the issue, it’s the majority of NLPA members whose contracts are very small. Club owners and executives trample all over contractually agreed upon rules.

  6. Guys like Winston in the NFLPA are the reason that football sucks the first 6 or so weeks of the season. As salaries continue to skyrocket, hopefully the league can get these guys back to working more than 6 months out of the year for their $10M.

  8. Notice Eric Winston is intent on defending the conventional and well accepted definition of “voluntary” while silmutaneously redifining by inference the same conventional and well accepted definition of “should”.

  9. “On the other hand, all players have a right to skip voluntary workouts, from Player No. 1 to Player No. 90 on the offseason roster.”

    Yes, and on the other hand, the team also has the right to cut anyone it feels like. It doesn’t need to justify why they are cutting them.

