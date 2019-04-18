Panthers: We haven’t spent more time on QBs than in past drafts

Getty Images

The Panthers currently have Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on the roster as backup options to Cam Newton and they appear open to adding a player to that quarterback group in the draft.

They haven’t been meeting with the players projected to go early in the first round, but have spent time with players like Will Grier, Jarrett Stidham and Clayton Thorson. That may have drawn more notice this year because Newton is coming off of shoulder surgery, but head coach Ron Rivera said there’s been no difference than in past years and General Manager Marty Hurney agreed with that assessment.

“I agree with Ron. I don’t think there’s any difference from this year to the past,” Hurney said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I think the philosophy is that you have to develop young quarterbacks. You have to do your due diligence as far as going through the guys in the draft. It just depends. If you like a guy who you think can come in and develop over the years, maybe you draft him. It just all depends on how the draft goes.”

If the draft does work out in a way that brings a quarterback to Carolina, it would be the first draft pick used on the position since the Panthers selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.