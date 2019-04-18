Patriots don’t plan to fix Lombardi Trophy dent, for now

Getty Images

As “good problems to have” go for NFL teams, there’s no better problem than figuring out what to do about a dent in one of your six Lombardi Trophies.

That’s the problem the New England Patriots currently have, thanks to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski using a Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat at Fenway Park.

Via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots currently do not plan to fix the dent created by Gronkowski trying to lay down a bunt with the silver trophy.

It makes sense to keep the dent. It’s surely hard enough to tell one trophy from the other (another good problem to have); the dent (which is on the back side of the ball affixed to the base) makes it easy to spot which trophy Gronk mishandled. It gives the trophy character, like the crack in the Liberty Bell. It also gives Gronk a permanent Patriots legacy — in addition to the bronze bust he’ll eventually have in Canton.