Philadelphia opens as 8-point favorite over Washington, Week 1’s biggest spread

Getty Images

Now that the 2019 schedule is out, betting is open on Week One games. And Philadelphia is the biggest favorite.

Philadelphia opened as an eight-point favorite at home against Washington, which is the biggest spread in the NFL in Week One.

That’s not a big surprise. Philadelphia was a playoff team last year and is expected to have Carson Wentz back under center, while Washington was not a playoff team last year and is expected to have Colt McCoy compete with Case Keenum at quarterback.

Only three road teams open as favorites in Week One: Baltimore at Miami, Kansas City at Jacksonville and the Rams at Carolina.