Philip Rivers on long gap between L.A. games: We handled it well last year

Getty Images

Among the notable things to arise from Wednesday night’s schedule release was the fact that the Chargers will go from November 3 to December 15 without playing a game in Los Angeles.

They will play three road games, serve as the “home” team in Mexico City against the Chiefs and take their bye week over that stretch. While it remains to be seen how that works out for the Chargers, members of the 2018 team will head into the stretch with some experience navigating those waters.

The Chargers went from October 7 to November 18 last year without a game on their home field and quarterback Philip Rivers highlighted that stretch while reviewing this year’s slate.

“We play home against Green Bay, and then we’re not home again until late December,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. Shoot, it’s just like last year! Now, it gets kind of skewed because there’s a bye in there and a home game in Mexico City. We handled it well last year, and I think we will again. Shoot, at some point you’re going to have a stretch like that, and I think being home-away, home-away early, and not having back-to-back away games early, hopefully we can get off to a good start.”

Rivers is right about the team handling it well. They won all four games they played over that stretch to improve to 7-2 on their way to a 12-4 record and a playoff berth. A similar run this year should set the team up well for the final weeks of the regular season.