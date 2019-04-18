Rams likely won’t have a cold-weather game in 2019

Getty Images

The L.A. Rams had a late-season outdoor game in Chicago last year. It didn’t go well. This year, that won’t be a concern for the defending NFC champions.

In 2019, the Rams won’t be playing in a cold-weather climate later than early November.

In a video featuring Rams coach Sean McVay and G.M. Les Snead, among others, being informed of their schedule, they were very happy to hear that the scheduled trip to Cleveland comes in Week Three. Also, their annual trip to Seattle happens in early October.

The last road trip to an open-air, cold-weather climate comes when the Rams visit the Steelers on November 10. It could be rainy and in the upper 30s that day; it also could be clear and sunny and in the low 60s.

Either way, it most likely won’t be like it was in Chicago when the Rams walked into an arctic buzzsaw last December, in a game that seemed to knock the Rams wobbly in a way that they never seemed to fully recover from.