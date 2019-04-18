Rams looking for offensive linemen to “redshirt”

Getty Images

The Rams have enjoyed remarkable stability on their offensive line, but have to push two new guys into the starting lineup this year.

That means as they look at this year’s draft, they know they need to find two new apprentices.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams General Manager Les Snead admitted there was a need there.

“It will be a good year to try to get another quality OL that you can hopefully redshirt,” Snead said, “The goal is to get younger.”

The Rams started the same offensive line in the first 15 games of 2017, and it would have been 16 except they rested starters in the finale. Last season, the starting lineup was the same for every game.

But left guard Rodger Saffold left in free agency for Tennessee, and veteran center John Sullivan was allowed to walk into the market, where he remains.

They have a pair of last year’s picks ready to step into those roles, with third-rounder Joseph Noteboom slated to start at left guard and fourth-rounder Brian Allen moving into the middle.

“They don’t draft them to sit on the bench four years and let them walk away,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “You draft them to hopefully have them play one day.

“If their chance is now, I’m excited for them. I’m excited to grow with them.”

He’s excited as long as the protection stays solid, as the Rams’ aggressiveness in other areas means there are places they have to go young and cheap. And they need more young and cheap in the pipeline.