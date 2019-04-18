Report: Broncos cut Craig Mager

Getty Images

The Broncos have been working out without cornerback Craig Mager for the last couple of weeks and they’ll continue to work out without him for the rest of the offseason.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has dropped Mager from their 90-man roster. Klis also reports that Mager’s absence has been due to a personal issue.

Mager joined the Broncos last December after they placed Chris Harris on injured reserve. Harris now healthy, but has also been away from the team as he tries to get a new contract this offseason.

Mager was a 2015 third-round pick by the Chargers and appeared in 21 games over his first two seasons. He dealt with hamstring injuries while appearing in just three games over the last two seasons and was released off of injured reserve by the Chargers last September.