Report: Some teams have medical concerns about Rashan Gary

Getty Images

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary has visited most of the top teams in the draft order.

Some of them might not have liked what they saw.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, “some teams have medical red flags” on Gary.

He returned from a shoulder injury last year, and whether that’s the issue or it’s something else is unclear. There’s also the possibility that someone wants Gary and hopes he falls to them, and is willing to spread misinformation to push his stick down. It’s that time of year.

La Canfora notes that Gary’s still a likely first-rounder, but could be lower in the order than many expected. He has all the tools, but he had just 3.5 sacks last year and 9.5 in three seasons at Michigan, so there are other reasons to wonder about his chances for pro success.