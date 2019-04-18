Report: Tyreek Hill’s son was recently removed from the home

Getty Images

With an investigation regarding potential child abuse allegations still open, the Kansas City Star reports that the three-year-old son of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill recently was removed from the custody of Hill and the child’s mother, Crystal Espinal.

Per the report, the date of removal isn’t known. The child’s current living arrangements also were not specified.

According to the Star, Hill and Espinal reportedly have been engaged in a legal proceeding in family court known as a “child in need of care” case. The Star reports that Hill and Espinal were at the county courthouse on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made or charges filed in connection with a pair of police reports generated in March, with one focused on battery and the other on abuse and neglect. The Star reported on March 15 that Hill’s son had suffered a broken arm at some point.