Rodney McLeod hopes to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod tore his ACL in the third week of the 2018 season and his timeline for recovery extends beyond the team’s offseason program.

McLeod said on Thursday that he won’t be ready for on-field work at OTAs or the team’s minicamp, but has set his sights on being good to go when they get to training camp.

Once at camp, McLeod may find himself competing for playing time in the secondary. The Eagles signed former Vikings safety Anthony Sendejo as a free agent and McLeod said he’s looking forward to getting after it this summer.

“It’s going to be good healthy competition for us in the back end in a lot of places … I think bringing a guy of his caliber, with a lot of experience in this league as a starter, is going to be helpful for us,” McLeod said, via Philly.com.

McLeod took a pay cut when restructuring his contract this offseason and is now set for free agency after this season, which makes a full return to health all the more significant for his playing future.