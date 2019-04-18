Saquon Barkley: If Rookie of the Year doesn’t make me the right pick, what will?

Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows that some people think the Giants should have chosen quarterback Sam Darnold over him in last year’s draft. But he doesn’t know what he can do to change those people’s minds.

“If a Rookie of the Year doesn’t sway that mindset, I don’t know what will,” Barkley said, via Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

But that’s just it: Nothing will sway that mindset. Because the idea that the Giants should have taken Darnold isn’t about Barkley at all. Criticizing the Giants’ decision was never about doubting Barkley would be a good running back. It’s about doubting that any running back can help the Giants as much as Darnold would have.

The reality is, in today’s NFL, if you need a franchise quarterback and you have a chance to draft him, and you draft a running back instead, that’s a bad move — even if that running back is Rookie of the Year. There’s a reason that 20 quarterbacks will make more money this year than the highest-paid running back: Quarterback is a far more valuable position.

If Darnold develops into a good quarterback, and Barkley develops into a great running back, then Darnold is the more valuable player. It’s not a knock on Barkley to say there’s nothing he can do to help the Giants win as much as Darnold will help the Jets win if he blossoms into a high-quality starting quarterback. It’s just the reality of their positions.

Barkley and Darnold will always be linked because they play in the same city and were drafted second and third overall in the same year. And if Darnold becomes an elite starting quarterback, he’ll always be the player the Giants should have drafted, and a career full of highlight-reel runs from Barkley won’t change that.

25 responses to "Saquon Barkley: If Rookie of the Year doesn't make me the right pick, what will?

  1. Yeah, I understand positional value, but Barkley has the chance to be one of the best backs of the last 10-20 years.

    I doubt we’ll be talking much about Sam Darnold. Not that he’s going to be a bust, but he’s not a generational talent the way Barkley is.

  2. Get over it already Barkley and darnold both will be good players. Both teams struck gold. The giants are not ready too move on from Eli yet until they do their not taking a qb

  6. As a player, your (financial) worth is what it costs to replace you, and not a cent more. Good QBs are currently a lot more expensive than even hall-of-fame caliber RBs. Bad timing on your position choice, Saquon.

    In the 1970s-80s Saquon would be more coveted and higher compensated. I remember a time in the early early 90’s when my dad was explaining to me how the QB is “really just the guy who hands the ball off most of the time, except Joe Montana and a few others. Running backs are more valuable.”

    How times have changed!

  7. Look at it from the team perspective.

    Land a franchise quarterback, that could last (now days, perhaps 20 years, as quarterbacks increasingly play into age 40+).

    OR

    A sensational running back that touches the ball half as often, and a mere fraction of the longevity- perhaps 5 years max with elite performance.

    RoY or not, a franchise QB will always be the best pick.

  9. Barkley should demand a trade and sitout until he gets it.
    I mean he obviously aint’ gettin no respect in NY.

  11. Angel Valle says:
    April 18, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    He was Rookie of the regular season sony Michel was Rookie of the post season !

    _________________

    Sorry bud I dont think they give out postseason accolades…

  12. Barkley was the right move last year if they get someone this year that turns out equal to or better than Darnold. Most likely the reverse won’t be true that they’d get someone better than Barkley at RB in this year’s draft. A great RB can hide the warts of a mediocre QB (ask Prescott)

  16. I don’t know, maybe because 10-15 years of good play is more valuable than 3-5 years of excellent play? Show me the last SB winning team where the RB made the difference?

  18. The teams picking in the top 10 are all bad, so having a top 3-5 pick is an extremely rare opportunity. If you’re in that situation and don’t have your QB for the next 5 years, you better draft best one assuming there’s a good enough prospect there (like Sam Darnold).

    Gettleman should have done it last year to save his job because you never get another shot. Sashi Brown passed on the first round QBs in 2017 and got fired, then Dorsey took Baker #1 last year. The Giants passed on Darnold a year ago to take a running back which was all-time stupid. Assuming they’re bad again this season, does anyone actually think Gettleman will be the Giants GM next year?

  20. Sorry I believe he’s a once in a decade kind of player and unless an absolute can’t miss guy was there at QB you pull that trigger 100% on Saquon Barkley. And that’s coming from a COWBOYS fan.

  21. I mean, it would make more sense to regret if they missed out on a great QB, but why have buyers’ remorse between a good running back and a horrible QB?

  23. root4cleveland – I think Saquon will gladly take his current salary over what top-of-market guys were paid in the ’70s and ’80s.

  24. People will stop caring about the Giants and Sam Darnold if/when the Giants find a QB of the future who is as good or better than Sam Darnold. Personally, I’m not sure that will be too tough.

  25. Let me know when Barkley wins the NFL MVP and I’ll reconsider. RB is a devalued position in the NFL now. Plus, a typical QB will have a career twice as long as a typical RB.

