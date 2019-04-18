Saquon Barkley not sure why Giants fans would be frustrated

Getty Images

Giants fans may have some interesting messages to send running back Saquon Barkley‘s way.

The team has appeared in one playoff game since the 2011 season and they’ve gone 8-24 over the last two seasons. This offseason has seen the team part ways with players like Odell Beckham and Landon Collins and they remain in need of a quarterback to succeed Eli Manning as they head into the 2019 draft.

One need not look far to find illustrations that a segment of the team’s fan base finds that state of affairs to be a frustrating one. On Thursday, Barkley expressed surprise that anyone would feel that way.

“Why are you frustrated? In my mind we have a great team,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Giants may be better this year and they may wind up being the great team that Barkley believes they are right now. Until they show that or any sign that the failures of the last two years are truly a thing of the past, though, it seems a little tone deaf to suggest that fans are nuts for feeling frustrated about the organization’s direction.