Season-tickets holders are among the AAF creditors

Getty Images

If you paid for AAF season tickets and didn’t see a full season of games, you likely won’t be getting a full refund.

As noted by Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, the 1,117-page list of AAF creditors contained in its bankruptcy filing includes “many” season-ticket holders.

With more than $48 million in liabilities and less than $12 million in assets, the season-ticket holders will be lucky to get much if any of their money back — absent separate litigation that will successfully secure the shortfall from individuals deemed responsible for a league that didn’t have sufficient funding proceeding as if it did.