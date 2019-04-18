T.J. McDonald ready to play football wherever he is

Getty Images

The direction of the Dolphins’ organization has changed since last season. Thus, much of the roster has changed.

Safety T.J. McDonald has remained. Now 28 and in his seventh NFL season, McDonald is one of the team leaders.

He is not stressing about the team’s youth movement.

“I play football,” McDonald said, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. “I play defense. I play safety. I line up and play ball. Wherever they play ball, that’s where I play at.”

McDonald wouldn’t say whether he is working at linebacker, something new coach Brian Flores said in March could happen. McDonald, though, has dropped his weight 15 pounds to 215, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, which is a good sign McDonald will remain at safety.

“I play football,” said McDonald, who made 86 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in 14 games last season.