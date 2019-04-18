Take a break from the news to watch PFTOT

Getty Images

It’s arguably a civic duty to spend time today consuming the information contained in a report resulting from months of investigation. It’s a football civic duty to consume Thursday’s PFTOT.

The post-show show, taped after PFT Live ends (and after Simms tinkles), addresses five topics.

First, we talk about the unexpected dent in a certain silver trophy. Second, we consider Carolina’s potential interest in a rookie quarterback, and whether and to what extent Cam Newton will get another big contract. Third. we discuss where quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be selected. Fourth, we ponder the Cardinals’ schedule-release video that omits any images of any quarterbacks. Finally, we spend some time discussing the AAF bankruptcy filing.

Check it out in the attached video, which lasts roughly long enough to get you through your lunch.