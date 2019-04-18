Texans expect Will Fuller back for season opener

Getty Images

The Texans expect to have Will Fuller back in their lineup when they play the Saints in the season opener.

The receiver, a deep threat opposite DeAndre Hopkins, continues to rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“Everything’s going well with Will,” Texans General Manager Brian Gaine said at the team’s pre-draft news conference. “I won’t speak to specifics, but I anticipate when we kick off versus New Orleans, he’ll be ready to go. He’ll be at full speed by then. I’m sure through the preseason, we’ll be smart and efficient with him as it relates to getting him right. Everything has gone well. There’s been no setbacks, been very positive. Everything’s trending in the right direction. He’s been here the whole offseason. He’s looking good – mind, spirit, body – everything’s going well for Will, and we’re excited about seeing him get back on the field.”

The Texans felt good enough about Fuller’s return that they let Demaryius Thomas go. Fuller injured his right knee in an Oct. 25 game against the Dolphins.

Fuller has 11 touchdowns in the 11 games he has played with Deshaun Watson. But Fuller missed six games in 2017 and nine last season.

The Texans are counting on Fuller and Keke Coutee staying healthy and on the field to complement Hopkins.