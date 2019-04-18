Texans G.M.: Long-term deal for Jadeveon Clowney “still the plan”

Getty Images

A recent report from Houston indicated that the Texans and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney are not close to reaching an agreement on a long-term contract.

That report came after one that indicated that the Texans were content to let Clowney play out this year under the terms of the franchise tag that they gave him ahead of the start of free agency last month. General Manager Brian Gaine said at a Thursday press conference that the team did not feel that way.

Per multiple reporters, Gaine said “that’s the plan” when he was asked if the team hoped to sign Clowney to a new deal. As for the reported gap between the two sides, Gaine also said he expects to get such a contract done this offseason.

Clowney has not given an indication of his plans for training camp in the event that no deal comes together by the July 15 deadline.