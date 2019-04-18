Tom Coughlin on Jags players not at voluntary workouts: They should be here

Getty Images

When Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith opting not to join the team for workouts this week, Marrone noted the voluntary nature of this phase of work before saying he was sure both were working hard and that he tries not “to concern myself with things that are out of my control.”

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin had a different take on things. If you recall Coughlin’s view that being on time for meetings meant arriving well in advance of their scheduled start time, you probably won’t be surprised by the take.

“We’re close to 100 percent attendance — and quite frankly all of our players should be here,” Coughlin said, via John Oehser of the team’s website.

It’s obvious that Coughlin would like to have all of the players in attendance for this round of work, but the only time that every player is required to participate in the offseason program is during a three-day minicamp in June. Unless that changes in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, there’s nowhere players should be at this time of year.