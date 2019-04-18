Von Miller seeks 20 sacks this year, all-time sack record

Getty Images

Von Miller knows how many career sacks he has, and the Broncos linebacker knows what the all-time NFL record is.

“It’s something having 98 sacks going into year nine, it’s a good place to be,” Miller said, via video from Troy Renck of Denver7. “This is one of my lofty goals that I have for my career. The goal this year is just to hit that 20-sack mark. If I can get that, that will put me way ahead of the pace.”

Miller’s season-best came in the second year of his career when he had 18.5. He made 14.5 last season. The only season Miller hasn’t had double-digit sacks was 2013 when he played only nine games.

Michael Strahan owns the single-season record with 22.5 in 2001. Bruce Smith holds the NFL all-time record with 200 in a 19-year career. Both are in the Hall of Fame.

“If he does all the little things that are necessary to do that, he’s definitely got a great chance to do that,” new Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday of Miller’s goals, via quotes distributed by the team. “But the little things are going to make the difference for him, and it’s not just on the field. It’s off the field — preparation, rest, all those things, being attentive to the details and technique. If he does that, yes, the sky’s the limit.”