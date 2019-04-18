Washington adds AAF quarterback Josh Woodrum

AP

Washington has a quarterback shortage, and they may end up addressing it in every way possible.

Including scavenging through the leftovers of the AAF.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Washington signed quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Woodrum has bounced around a number of teams and leagues, spending time with the Giants, Colts, Bears, Bills, Ravens, Browns, Ravens again, and then the Salt Lake Stallions.

He’s never thrown a pass in the NFL.

Washington traded for Case Keenum and have brought most of the top quarterbacks in for pre-draft visits, since they have no apparent long-term plan at the position, and only Colt McCoy on the roster in the absence of Alex Smith.