Washington extending Matt Ioannidis

Washington extended a key defensive piece Thursday, locking up one of its draft picks.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, defensive end Matt Ioannidis is getting a three-year extension worth $21.75 million, with another $3 million available in incentives.

The former fifth-round pick from Temple spent time on their practice squad early on, but has grown into a significant role.

He started nine games last year and responded with a career-high 7.5 sacks, becoming a reliable piece to what could be a solid defense (which will be necessary).