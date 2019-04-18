Which games are the best of 2019?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
Now that we have the “when” to attach to the “who” and the “where,” the full slate of 256 regular-season games is known. Which games, then, are the best of those?

Simms and I discussed the best options, via a PFT Live draft.

Spoiler alert: I gave Simms the first pick, and he still blew it. Between us, though, we touched on six excellent games, adding at the tail end a game that went from being so-so to must-see based solely on when it will be played.

Join us tomorrow when PFT Live convenes at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, before sliding to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

8 responses to “Which games are the best of 2019?

  2. The best game of 2019? – almost certain we’ve already seen it – the one played at Arrowhead 3 months ago (aka the real Super Bowl) closely followed by the game in Atlanta 2 wks later.

  3. Nothing the Bears have scheduled.

    As a long time Bears fan, I can honestly say it is without a doubt the SINGLE DUMBEST AND WORST SCHEDULE in Bears history. ZERO noon kickoffs until almost November????? WHAT IS THAT?????? Whoever the NFL schedule makers should get a clue about TRADITION. Especially in the Bears 100th year. Bears and NOON September and October kickoffs have been synonymous for a CENTURY.

    They backloaded 7 noon kickoffs in the final 9 weeks (and you know at least 2 of those will be flexed to PRIMETIME). Ever heard of BALANCE.

    You disgust me, NFL.

  4. For me, Bills/Cowboys. I can’t believe the Bills are playing that day – it’s been forever since the last time.

    Should be a great game, too. Hope the Bills are still in the mix for the division title at that point.

  5. Bears will be irrelevant by their bye week so non of their games.

  6. Bears vs. Packers to open the season will be a great game.

    Packers vs. Cowboys in early October will be a very good game.

    Packers vs. Chiefs will be perhaps the game of the year in the NFL.

    The Packers have one of the toughest schedules in the league and I welcome it!

    Now get me to the draft and let’s get this 2019 Party Started!

    #GoPackGo!🏈🧀

  7. superfanentertainment says:
    April 18, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Thats what happens when your favoirte team, becomes good, I remember Packer fans grumbling about their precious “Noon” kickoffs vanishing as they got better, would you rather be watching 4 and 5 win teams at Noon, or a later, in what is a more notable match up, because your favoirte team is deemed watchable and worthy, of more exposure.

    I am just glad the schedule came out so now the media can talk about something else, other than, streatching out 6 more stories of “The Packers drama”

Leave a Reply

