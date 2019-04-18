XFL hires Jonathan Hayes as St. Louis head coach

Getty Images

When the XFL made its first coaching announcement, it made a splash by bringing in Bob Stoops. Not every XFL coach has quite as big a name.

The latest hiring is Jonathan Hayes to coach the XFL’s St. Louis franchise.

Hayes was the Bengals’ tight ends coach for the entire 16-season Marvin Lewis era, but he lost his job when Lewis and other longtime assistants lost their jobs this offseason.

Prior to coaching, Hayes was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 1985 who played nine years in Kansas City and three more years in Pittsburgh.

The XFL’s St. Louis franchise will play at the same dome that was vacated when the Rams moved to Los Angeles.