XFL plans two games a week on network TV, two more on major cable

The XFL wants to make this clear: We’re not the AAF.

After the Alliance of American Football went bankrupt, the XFL, which will launch next year, is explaining that it has a far more viable business plan in place than the AAF ever had. XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said the XFL has deals with “two very powerful media companies” and the XFL will have two games a week on over-the-air network television and two games on major cable channels.

If Luck can deliver on that promise — there has been no announcement about which channels the XFL will be on — that’s significantly better coverage than the AAF had. Although the AAF’s inaugural game drew solid ratings on CBS, it then moved to NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, TNT and the streaming BR Live service. Moving around on all those channels made games hard to find.

Luck tried today to make clear that the XFL isn’t AAF 2.0.

“We believe we’re well on our way to a successful launch in February of 2020. We’ve got a great business plan,” Luck said.

The XFL will have eight teams, with four games a week. If all four of those games are on channels that most Americans have, that will be an important first step toward drawing more fans than the AAF did.