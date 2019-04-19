Cowboys looking for improvement from Connor Williams

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Connor Williams in the second round last year and handed him the starting left guard job. He started eight games before a knee injury, but his replacement, Xavier Su'a-Filo, was better.

Williams started two games at the end of the season at right guard in place of the injured Zack Martin and then started both playoff games at left guard after Su’a-Filo injured his ankle.

The Cowboys expect a competition between Williams and Su’a-Filo for the job this season.

“It’s certainly going to be competitive there with Su’a-Filo in terms of the depth we have there,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

It’s a good bet the Cowboys are rooting for Williams to win the job considering his draft status. Williams has put in the work this offseason to prove them right, getting bigger and stronger.

“My understanding back here is that he is taking some huge steps in terms of his strength, his size, and some of the things that he was a little short on,” Jones said. “In terms of his play last year, he’s really focused on improving those areas. Football is very important to him. He loves the game, and my understanding is that he’s put on some really good weight, added some really good strength, and I think he can make a really big jump.”