Dalvin Cook feels like he’s finally back to himself

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemed to be on track for a stellar season in 2017, until a non-contact torn ACL ended his rookie campaign. He’s now feeling like he’s ready to roll, again.

“I’m getting back to how I used to feel,” Cook said this week, via Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “My confidence [is] out the roof. I feel great. I’ve had a great offseason.”

Cook had 444 yards from scrimmage through four starts as a rookie, before suffering the injury that sidelined him until 2018. Last year, chronic hamstring problems held Cook to 615 rushing yards and 305 receiving yards, in 11 regular-season games. He had only one 100-yard rushing performance.

Cook thinks he can do much more this year.

“I feel like the ceiling is real high for me,” Cook said. “Everything I want is still in front of me. Everything I can do is still in front of me. I’m capable of doing a lot of things. I still haven’t scratched the surface yet.”

To get there, the key will be to stay healthy. Cook has yet to prove he can do that. For running backs, it’s a critical component of the player’s overall game.